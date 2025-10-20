CHARLESTON – While U.S. Senator Jim Justice owes an alleged $8 million in back taxes to the IRS, his Greenbrier Hotel faces two recent civil lawsuits for unpaid invoices.
In the latest lawsuit, PlayMonster LLC files its complaint October 16 in Greenbrier Circuit Court against Greenbrier Hotel Corporation.
The Wisconsin-based company says it sold goods to the resort in White Sulphur Springs. It manufactures, sells and distributes toys and games.
PlayMonster accuses the resort of unjust enrichment and says the Greenbrier owes $16,279.40 as well as interest, court costs and other relief.
In another lawsuit filed in August, Brodie Cashmere Limited sued Old White Club Corporation doing business as The Greenbrier Hotel, also in Greenbrier Circuit Court.
The company based in the United Kingdom says the resort owes it $10,070 for “goods, funds or services.” It seeks that amount plus pre- and post-judgment interests, late charges, attorney fees, collection fees, court costs and other relief.
Earlier this month, the Internal Revenue Service filed two liens on claims of unpaid taxes by Justice (R-W.Va.) and wife Cathy that total more than $8 million. The filings were made October 2 with the Greenbrier County Clerk’s office and were first reported by Politico’s Ry Rivard.
“We have made a demand for payment of the liability, but it remains unpaid,” the IRS wrote. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes, and additional penalties, interest and costs that may accrue.”
The liens mean the IRS is doing a collection information statement process, which it uses when a taxpayer has neglected or failed to pay a tax debt. It is making a legal claim to property such as real estate, personal property and financial assets until the debt is settled. When the debt is paid, the IRS issues a certificate of release, removes the claim on the property and clears the public record.
Last year, the West Virginia Tax Division placed a series of liens on The Greenbrier for sales taxes collected but not remitted to the state. Justice, who was governor at the time, said then the business was on a payment plan to settle the tax debt.
And in the last month, hundreds of lots at Glade Springs Resort owned by Justice Holdings were included in an October 29 foreclosure sale for unpaid community association fees, according to MetroNews. Many of those lots also have delinquent property taxes, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
In addition, a company that provides consulting services to hotels has sued a company associated with the Resort at Glade Springs, which is owned by the Justice family. The company says it is owed more than $76,000.
Also, a recent class action lawsuit says The Greenbrier is violating a federal law regarding credit card information on receipts.
Greenbrier Circuit Court case numbers 25-C-127 (Brodie Cashmere) and 25-C-158 (PlayMonster)