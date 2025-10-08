WASHINGTON – As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, one of my primary responsibilities is ensuring that our government is responsibly funded so it remains open and working for the people we represent, including the hardworking West Virginians.
That’s why I’m deeply disappointed to see Washington once again stumble into a completely avoidable government shutdown — this time because Senate Democrats have refused to join Republicans in supporting a commonsense, short-term measure that would keep the government open.
Let’s be clear about what this measure–known as a continuing resolution–is designed to do. It is a straightforward bridge to maintain government operations while Congress finishes the work of passing our annual appropriations bills through regular order, the way we used to do it.
Members of the Appropriations Committee, including myself, have worked diligently and in good faith this year to return to that process. The Senate has already passed three bipartisan appropriations bills, and five more have cleared committee with overwhelming bipartisan support. That’s progress, and it’s proof that responsible legislating is still possible in a divided Congress.
In order to complete the job, we need time. That’s exactly what the short-term funding bill would provide: a responsible way to prevent disruption, while giving us room to finish our work.
Rather than joining us in doing the right thing for all Americans, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have made a political calculation. At the direction of Chuck Schumer, Democrats are choosing to appease their far-left base – demanding non-germane policy riders that would spend $1.5 trillion and allow free health care for non-citizens. The result? The government is now shuttered, and hardworking families across the country–including in West Virginia–are paying the price.
Government shutdowns have tangible, painful consequences for real people.
In West Virginia, we have the third-highest number of federal employees per capita in the country. These are our neighbors and friends–people who keep our miners safe, process veterans’ benefits, secure our borders, and keep drugs out of our communities. They’re now facing uncertainty about their paychecks through no fault of their own.
Small businesses waiting on federal permits or loans will see further delays. Families who rely on essential services could be forced into limbo. Even those planning to visit our state’s beautiful public lands will feel the effects as national parks and recreational areas curtail operations.
While the political games continue in Washington, certain programs are running out of funds to provide critical services – such as USDA’s Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children – which helps put food on the table for our must vulnerable populations.
The good news is that there’s still a way out. We will continue offering opportunities to reopen the government. Last week, we voted four times to reopen the government. Unfortunately – Senate Democrats objected all four times, but we will continue giving them opportunities to join us in doing the right thing.
This shouldn’t be a partisan fight. In fact, many Democrats already voted for this same approach under President Biden and Majority Leader Schumer–thirteen times, to be exact. The only difference now is politics.
Regular order allows members of both parties to weigh in on priorities, cut waste, and make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. That’s how it should work. This year, we’ve been making progress toward restoring that process. However, when one side decides to weaponize shutdown politics, that progress grinds to a halt. It undermines confidence in Congress, frustrates the American people, and distracts from the real work of governing.
West Virginians expect their elected representatives to approach problems with common sense and cooperation – not political theater. They expect accountability, transparency, and a functioning government that reflects their values.
That’s what the continuing resolution would provide. It would keep the government open, while giving Congress time to finish appropriations bills responsibly. Democrats’ decision to repeatedly reject this resolution has instead brought us to a Senseless Schumer Shutdown.
I will continue working to reopen the government and complete the appropriations process through regular order. I urge my Democratic colleagues to stop the political games, join us at the table, and do what the American people sent us to Washington to do: govern responsibly.
The American people deserve a functioning government. Let’s end this shutdown, get back to work, and deliver results worthy of the trust our constituents place in us.
Capito (R-W.Va.) is a senior member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, and also serves on the Commerce, Environment & Public Works as chairman, and Rules Committees. Capito also serves as the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, the 4th ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate.