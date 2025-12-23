CHARLESTON— West Law Firm is celebrating a decade of compassion and community support with its 10th Annual Christmas Dog Sponsorship Event at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA), a holiday season initiative designed to help shelter dogs find permanent, loving homes.
Until Jan. 2, the firm is once again covering adoption fees for dogs at the Charleston animal shelter to reduce financial barriers for families considering adoption during the holidays.
The event, which began 10 years ago as a simple effort to encourage holiday adoptions, has grown into a tradition in Charleston and throughout the Kanawha Valley.
Over the last nine years, the sponsorship has helped many dogs leave the shelter and begin new lives with caring families, marking an ongoing partnership between West Law Firm and KCHA.
This year’s milestone celebration highlights a decade of community partnership and life-changing adoptions.
During the sponsorship period, which began Dec. 16, West Law Firm will sponsor the adoption fees for as many of the 78 adult dogs currently in need of homes that are adopted.
In addition to easing the financial commitment of adopting a dog, the firm’s sponsorship aims to create more space at the shelter for other animals in need of care.
Holiday adoption efforts like this are especially significant because animal shelters can face increased challenges during the winter season, according to a news release from the firm.
By helping dogs find families before the new year begins, events such as this provide long-term shelter residents an opportunity to start the year in a home rather than in a kennel.
In addition to sponsoring adoption fees, all dogs adopted through KCHA during this period will receive important health and safety benefits at no additional cost to adopters.
These benefits include required vaccinations and microchipping, which help facilitate a smooth transition into a dog’s new home and ensure the animal’s health and safety.
West Law Firm and KCHA encourage families, animal lovers and community members who have been thinking about adopting a dog to take part in this year’s event. Whether someone is ready to welcome a new pet into their home or simply wants to support the cause, the sponsorship event offers a meaningful way to make a positive impact during the holiday season.
Brooks West, founder of West Law Firm and a West Virginia personal injury attorney, expressed gratitude to the community for its ongoing support throughout the event’s ten-year history.
The firm extended thanks to those who have participated in past years and invited the public to help make this milestone year one of the most heartwarming yet.
Those interested in adopting are encouraged to visit KCHA to meet the dogs available for adoption and take advantage of the sponsorship.
With adoption fees covered and essential care included, the event offers a unique opportunity for families to bring a new four-legged companion into their lives while supporting a long-standing Charleston holiday tradition.
From its first year to this 10th anniversary celebration, West Law Firm’s Christmas Dog Sponsorship Event has become an anticipated part of the holiday season for many in the region, and a lifesaving chance for countless dogs waiting for their forever homes, the news release states.