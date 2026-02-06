MIAMI – The family of a California man who died while aboard a Carnival cruise ship is suing the popular cruise line, arguing it failed to “properly respond” to his medical emergency.
Plaintiff Roger Sepulveda filed the lawsuit January 19 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division, as a representative of his son Adam’s estate.
Sepulveda alleges defendant Carnival Corporation, doing business as Carnival Cruise Lines, was negligent in handling Adam Sepulveda’s medical emergency.
“Carnival, acting through the crew members and medical personnel aboard the Carnival Firenze, failed to timely and properly respond to Decedent’s medical emergency, failed to ensure a coordinated and competent medical response, and failed to provide reasonable care under the circumstances,” the 29-page complaint states.
Sepulveda argues that, as part of providing vacation cruises, Miami-based Carnival is obligated to provide “competent” medical care and facilities, as well as personnel capable of making “sound” medical and evacuation decisions.
Adam Sepulveda and his family were passengers aboard the Firenze Aug. 5, 2025. The four-day cruise departed the Port of Long Beach in California and traveled to Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to Long Beach.
The ship was docked in Ensenada that day when Adam began feeling sick.
His brother, Leonardo, who was sharing a cabin with Adam, woke up to use the bathroom in the cabin. According to the complaint, he observed Adam had been in the bathroom for an “extended” period of time, throwing up and generally unwell.
At that point, Adam was on the bathroom floor, conscious but in pain and cramping.
Leonardo went across the hall to his parents’ cabin to get help. According to the filing, Adam began vomiting and lost consciousness soon after.
“Adam’s family repeatedly attempted to call the emergency line on the cruise ship but did not receive a response,” the complaint states. “Adam’s father then left the cabin in an attempt to locate a crew member to obtain emergency assistance.”
The crew member radioed for assistance. However, there was a “substantial” delay in getting Adam care because of Carnival’s failure to answer the cruise ship emergency phone line, the lawsuit alleges.
“When the Carnival medical team finally arrived to Adam’s cabin, the medical team began performing CPR on Adam and administered multiple injections (three to four injections),” the complaint states, noting the family was not told the purpose of the injections.
“Adam’s family members observed the medical personnel looking at one another in visible confusion, openly questioning among themselves when the last injection had been administered and who had administered it, with no member of the team able to provide an answer, no one appearing to be tracking the medications being given, and the medical personnel collectively appearing unsure how to proceed.”
The medical team then used an automated external defibrillator, or AED, on Adam.
Emergency medical services from Mexico eventually were dispatched. At some point after, Adam’s family was informed he had died, the filing states.
Adam’s body was taken to the ship’s morgue, and Carnival’s medical team never communicated a specific time of death, his family alleges.
“Had Carnival exercised reasonable care under the circumstances, including providing a timely, organized, and competent emergency medical response, Decedent would not have suffered the injuries and death complained of herein,” the lawsuit states.
Sepulveda argues Carnival is liable for punitive damages because its conduct demonstrated a “reckless and callous” disregard for the safety and life of his son.
“Carnival’s failures were not momentary or unavoidable, but reflected a breakdown in emergency response, medical coordination, and basic patient safety during a known medical crisis, allowing a young man to suffer a preventable death aboard Carnival Firenze,” the complaint states.
Sepulveda seeks damages for medical expenses, pre-death pain and suffering, mental pain and suffering, past and future mental anguish, interest on damages, and attorneys’ fees.
Miami-based Graham Trial Lawyers PLLC is representing the family in the action.