JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Flagler County teacher is suing the school board, alleging he was subjected to “severe and pervasive racial harassment.”
Plaintiff Fitzgerald Belgrave, who is Black, filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division.
Belgrave, in his eight-page complaint, contends he endured disparate treatment, “unfounded investigations,” denial of advancement opportunities, inappropriate racial comments, and termination in violation of the federal Civil Rights Act.
“Similarly situated non-Black employees were not subjected to comparable scrutiny or discipline,” his lawsuit states.
According to his complaint, he was accused of dragging a student across a classroom in November 2021; however, investigations conducted by the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office determined the allegation was unfounded.
Belgrave claims he later learned that the paraprofessional who filed the abuse report attempted to retract the complaint, stating she had been intimidated into filing it.
“Despite this information, the Defendant, The School Board of Flagler County, Florida, failed to discipline or investigate the alleged intimidation,” the lawsuit states, adding that he filed an appeal and harassment complaint but that the appeal was dismissed.
In July 2023, he contends he was “reprimanded” and accused of threatening to leave if not promoted during a meeting with Principal Bobby Bosserdet. Belgrave claims the two were supposed to discuss athletic director and head basketball coach positions.
“Fitzgerald Belgrave was told he would not be able to transfer to other positions within Flagler County schools,” the complaint states.
Soon after, he was informed he would be team-teaching with Luann Reel. Belgrave informed his assistant principal about prior documented “negative interactions” with Reel.
“Plaintiff Fitzgerald Belgrave’s concerns were ignored and his request to be moved was ultimately denied,” the lawsuit states.
Reel, Belgrave claims, often referred to his classroom as “The Dark Side.” A paraprofessional reported the comment to administration, but no investigation ever occurred, he contends.
Then, in November 2023, Belgrave alleges he overheard Reel refer to him as “that darkie.”
“This language was racially derogatory and created a hostile work environment,” the complaint states, adding he planned to file a complaint against Reel with administration.
At about the same time, the Flagler school board placed Belgrave on leave based on another accusation of inappropriate physical contact with a student.
In December 2023, both the Department of Children and Families and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office again found the abuse allegations alleged against Belgrave unfounded.
In February 2024, the Flagler school board notified Belgrave of its intent to terminate his employment. A month later, Belgrave’s racial harassment complaint was accepted.
Belgrave seeks damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, attorney fees and costs.
The Harr Law Firm in Daytona Beach, Florida, is representing him in the lawsuit.