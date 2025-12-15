GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A former University of Florida employee is suing the institution, claiming he was treated “less favorably” than other employees who were not Pakistani and/or not Muslim.
Plaintiff Haris Khan, a 59-year-old Pakistani American Muslim, filed his lawsuit November 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Gainesville Division.
The named defendants include the University of Florida Board of Trustees; Christopher Pintado, the assistant director of administration in the Division of Pulmonary Diseases at the university’s College of Medicine; and University President Donald Landry.
In his 31-page complaint, Khan, an Alachua County resident, alleges he was discriminated against and harassed because of his age, race, and religious beliefs, and retaliated against by the university.
He contends he also was denied proper compensation for his overtime hours, and complaints about his wages went unaddressed.
Khan worked as a research/fellowship program assistant from about Jan. 8, 2024 until his termination on June 17, 2024. His job duties included providing administrative support to the Department of Medicine research and fellowship programs; performing fiscal and financial coordination duties; and carrying out general office and customer service duties.
According to his lawsuit, he was the only male office staff member over the age of 50 in the division. Co-workers, he alleges, made “disparaging” comments about his age.
“These comments contributed to an environment in which Plaintiff was demeaned and treated as less capable than younger employees,” his filing states.
In addition, Khan alleges he was pressured to disregard his faith. For example, he was directed by Pintado, his supervisor, to purchase alcohol for a work event.
Khan requested an accommodation due to his beliefs – alcohol is forbidden – but claims Pintado told him that was a “separate” issue and insisted he “make a one-time waiver” of his religious beliefs.
Following the incident, Khan alleges his work environment grew “increasingly hostile.”
“Mr. Pintado began to criticize Plaintiff’s work and singled him out for alleged performance issues without providing clear expectations or guidance,” the filing states.
Khan was terminated June 17, 2024; Pintado allegedly told him he was “not a good fit” and ordered him to collect his belongings within two minutes or security would be called.
Within days of his termination, Khan filed an internal complaint with the university’s Human Resources Department, reporting his concerns about discriminatory and retaliatory treatment.
On July 9, 2024, the university’s assistant vice president of human resources acknowledged receipt of the complaint and informed Khan that the matter would be investigated.
Khan contends no one from the administration has ever followed up or conducted an investigation.
“Since his termination, Plaintiff has applied for numerous similar positions at the University of Florida for which he is qualified, but Defendant has failed to consider Plaintiff for any of the positions,” his complaint states.
“Upon information and belief, Defendant has effectively blacklisted Plaintiff from future employment with Defendant.”
Khan seeks to be reinstated with full seniority and benefits, and requests the university adopt and implement policies and training for supervisors and human resources personnel to ensure employees’ religious beliefs are respected.
He also seeks damages for back pay, front pay, loss of benefits; compensatory, punitive, and liquidated damages; attorneys’ fees and costs; and pre-judgment interest.
Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. of Lombard, Illinois, is representing Khan in the action.