A county judge has temporarily blocked a move by Miami Dade College to donate 2.6 acres of its land to the state for a future Donald Trump presidential library, citing concerns about possible violations of the state’s Sunshine Act.
The decision by 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Mavel Ruiz last week came in the wake of a lawsuit filed by a former Florida International University professor, Dr. Marvin Dunn, earlier this month. Dunn’s lawsuit contends that the college’s Board of Trustees voted to turn over one of the college’s most valuable assets for nothing in return.
“This action does not have to do with whether the District Board of Trustees made a wise decision,” the lawsuit states. “It is not brought to lodge a political protest. Rather, it deals with the fact that, in making its decision, the … Board of Trustees unquestionably violated Florida’s sacrosanct Government in the Sunshine Act and the parallel (and underpinning) provisions of Article I, section 24, of the Constitution of the state of Florida. …”
The Board of Trustees was required to give “reasonable” public notice about its Sept. 23 vote on the land transfer, according to the complaint. But the board’s agenda’s only reference to the topic of donating the land for a future presidential library was a single sentence: “At this Special Board Meeting, the District Board of Trustees will discuss potential real estate transactions.”
The lawsuit calls the notice inadequate and unreasonable.
“The proposed giveaway cannot even charitably be characterized as a ‘transaction,’” the lawsuit states. “No one not already in on the deal would have had any idea from this ‘notice’ of what the District Board of Trustees was actually planning to do.”
But state Attorney General James Uthmeier characterized the lawsuit as “bogus” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and indicated that his office would step in to represent the college.
One of the plaintiff’s attorneys, Andres Rivero, said Ruiz’s decision was sensible.
“Judge Mavel Ruiz entered a temporary restraining order preventing the transfer – without any compensation – of the very valuable public land next to the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami,” Rivero told the Florida Record in an email. “On behalf of the plaintiff, Dr. Marvin Dunn, we are very gratified that Judge Ruiz’ sound decision recognizes, and for the time being stops, the apparent violation of the Florida Sunshine law by the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees in failing to give reasonable notice to the public of this unusual gift.”
The state Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
The plaintiff’s lawsuit argues that the Florida Supreme Court has said the state’s Sunshine Act must be broadly interpreted “to protect the public from closed-door politics” and “to frustrate all evasive devices.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Cabinet approved the plan to turn over the 2.6-acre parcel, which now contains a parking lot, to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library on Sept. 30.
“Having the Trump Presidential Library in Miami will be good for Florida, for the city and for Miami Dade College,” DeSantis said in a statement. “... I was proud to spearhead the successful effort to house this historic presidential library right here in his home state.”
The library will allow for further economic development opportunities in South Florida, according to the Governor’s Office. Opponents, however, contend the land could better be used to expand the university to serve future students.