Acting with consumer groups, the Florida Office of Public Counsel has filed an appeal with the Florida Supreme Court challenging the state Public Service Commission’s approval of Florida Power & Light Co.’s four-year, multibillion-dollar electricity rate hike.
The Office of Public Counsel, which provides legal representation to citizens in utility-related situations, filed a notice of administrative appeal with the high court on Feb. 17. The office did not explain its reasons for appealing the Public Service Commission’s approval of the rate hike, but opponents have characterized FPL’s increase as the largest in Florida history, totaling $8.9 billion from this year through 2029 and potentially reaching more than $10 billion.
In a statement emailed to the Florida Record, FPL defended the rate-hike agreement as good for both utility customers and the state’s infrastructure.
“While some parties try to re-argue the rate case, FPL customers are benefiting from the unanimously approved agreement, which enables FPL to make smart investments to power Florida’s growth, deliver some of the most reliable electricity in America and keep customer bills as low as possible,” the statement said. “In fact, the typical FPL bill for a 1,000-kWh residential customer in 2026 is lower than it was 20 years ago when adjusted for inflation."
The agreement was approved last November in collaboration with a large coalition of customer groups, according to an FPL press release. In 2026, a typical FPL customer using about 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see a billing increase of $2.50 per month in most of Florida, the company reported. Bill increases for customers in northwest Florida would be relatively flat, according to FPL.
At the time the commission approved the increase, FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel expressed appreciation for the panel’s vote.
“... (The) vote enables FPL to continue to deliver some of America's most reliable electric service and meet the needs of our fast-growing state – and we project (the rate hike) will keep customer bills well below the national average through the end of the decade,” Pimentel said. “As we begin our second century of serving Florida, approval of this plan is a win for our customers and a win for the entire state.”
Even with the increase, utility customers will pay about 20% less for electricity than FPL customers paid two decades ago, according to the company. The increase will also help pay to improve the electricity grid, add power capacity and expand battery storage to serve the more than 300,000 new FPL customers projected through 2029, the company said.
In an order dated Jan. 22, the Public Service Commission said the 2025 Stipulation and Settlement Agreement (SSA) was in the public interest.
“The 2025 SSA represents a balanced resolution of multifaceted and multileveled issues,” the commission concluded. “The negotiated terms reduce uncertainty, mitigate potential rate impacts relative to the original filing, provide customer protections and an expanded financial assistance program, and provide for continued investment in reliability and resiliency in Florida’s grid.”
Floridians Against Increased Rates, one of the groups involved in the appeal to the Supreme Court, described the rate hike as amounting to $1.5 billion annually beginning this year, as well as $927 million more per year beginning in 2027. The group also said the rate hike would be higher than the $2.50 monthly customer average reported by FPL.