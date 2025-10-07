TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The Republican Attorneys General Association has endorsed James Uthmeier in his 2026 campaign for Florida Attorney General.
Uthmeier, who was appointed to his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February, has been “one of the most impactful, diligent, and conservative AGs in the nation,” according to RAGA.
RAGA is committing seven figures of financial support to James’ election in what it calls one of the most important statewide races in 2026.
“As Florida’s top law enforcement officer, Uthmeier’s office has been directly involved in more than 1,000 arrests for sex crimes against minors and the rescue of nearly 100 missing children,” RAGA said in its endorsement press release. “He’s taken down countless organized crime networks, including large human trafficking and drug trafficking rings.
“Additionally, Attorney General Uthmeier has been at the forefront of Florida’s efforts to combat illegal immigration. In June, Uthmeier supported President Trump’s agenda by proposing Alligator Alcatraz and has defended the facility’s continued operations amidst meritless legal challenges brought by radical leftists.”
Kansas AG and RAGA Chairman Kris Kobach said Uthmeier has led the AG’s office with “integrity, conviction, and a steadfast commitment to conservative principles.”
“He has been a fantastic partner within RAGA, consistently standing up for the rule of law and the people of Florida,” Kobach said. “I have no doubt that, in a full term, James will continue to deliver exceptional leadership and make an even greater impact for Florida and our nation. He has our full support.”
During Uthmeier’s time in office, RAGA says he has protected the retirements of first responders and teachers from corporate activism and ESG, established the first-in-the-nation Office of Parental Rights and defended President Trump’s executive authority in the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Defending the rule of law is the cornerstone of being a Republican AG, and General Uthmeier has dedicated himself to that mission since day one,” RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said. “His leadership makes Florida – and the country – a safer and better place. We are proud to endorse him in 2026.”