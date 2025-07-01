TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida convenience store has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit.
The plaintiffs – the estate of Shawntavious Washington and a representative for the estate, Jeudi Coleman – filed their lawsuit against Time Saver Store and Reamon Dwante Williams in the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County June 11.
Williams shot and killed Washington, a Leon County resident, inside a Time Saver store located at 1412 Alabama Street, Tallahassee, July 31, 2023.
According to the three-page complaint, the shooting was a result of an altercation between Washington and Williams, who concealed an AR-15-style pistol in a backpack. The filing states Williams is a convicted felon and illegally obtained the firearm used in the shooting.
The complaint alleges Time Saver was negligent in providing a reasonably safe premises for its customers, including Washington.
“Time Saver Store knew or should have known that violent crime, including loitering and altercations, was a recurring problem at its location,” the filing states.
“Despite prior knowledge, Time Saver Store failed to implement reasonable safety and security measures to deter foreseeable criminal acts.”
The store did not employ any security personnel or safety protocols, “despite a pattern of violence and its location in a high-crime area,” the complaint notes.
“Time Saver Store’s negligence in maintaining safe premises and failing to prevent foreseeable harm was a direct and proximate cause of the Decedent’s death,” the complaint states.
The estate said it brought the action to recover damages on behalf of Washington’s three minor children. The plaintiffs seek judgment against both defendants for compensatory and punitive damages, and related costs.
Tallahassee law firm Akbar Thomas Law PA is representing the plaintiffs.