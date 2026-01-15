WASHINGTON – Four Chinese product-testing labs have lost their accreditation in America, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today.
The labs committed violations like falsifying reports, concealing loss of accreditation elsewhere and certifying products that later failed as safe.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is taking a hard line against unscrupulous Chinese laboratories that place American families at risk,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to foreign labs that cheat our system.”
Investigators uncovered Shenzhen GTT Testing had submitted falsified test reports and that the lab had relocated to a different location without disclosing it. Dongguan True Safety Testing violated testing rules and failed to report a suspension of its accreditation to CPSC.
Fujian Berton had an accreditation revoked and didn’t report it to CPSC and also violated testing rules, the CPSC said. And Shenzhen HUAK Testing called some furniture safe but they later failed “tip-over” testing. Among those products were infant walkers, bath seats and bassinets.
Feldman years ago issued a statement calling for increased scrutiny in the accreditation process, writing that approval of labs had become a rubber stamp. His particular concern were Chinese labs “that do not have cultures of transparency or whistleblower protections.”
Companies that relied on conclusions from these labs must now obtain new testing.
“When testing laboratories misrepresent their qualifications, falsify results, or compromise the integrity of product safety testing, they undermine the very foundation of U.S. consumer protection,” Feldman said.
“Laboratories that cannot demonstrate integrity, independence, and full compliance with our laws will not be permitted to certify products for the U.S. market.”