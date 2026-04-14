WASHINGTON – A national consumer protection group has announced a new television ad in New York that highlights the ties between billboard lawyers and state lawmakers blocking lawsuit abuse reform.
Protecting American Consumers Together unveiled the ad, the third statewide commercial, April 14. PACT is dedicated to standing up for plaintiffs, victims and consumers and ensuring access to a fair and transparent legal system. The new ad is a part of a seven-figure television and digital campaign that ties billboard lawyers to New York’s affordability crisis.
“The status quo in Albany is failing New Yorkers,” PACT Executive Director Lauren Zelt said. “When billboard lawyers funnel millions into the political system to block reform, the result is higher costs and fewer protections for consumers.
“New Yorkers deserve a system that works for them, not one that rewards lawsuit abuse at their expense.”
The new ad is titled Get Their Way, and it notes The New York Times reports about political contributions from billboard attorneys to legislators in Albany.
“When greedy billboard lawyers have an agenda in Albany, they know who to pay to get their way,” the ad voiceover says. “Billboard lawyers spend millions lining the pockets of Albany legislators. Then, those politicians block commonsense lawsuit abuse reforms that would protect New Yorkers from higher costs.
“So, while New Yorkers pay more for car insurance, health care and groceries. Greedy billboard lawyers get paid more, and they use fat cat legislators in Albany to keep you paying all the bills.”
For more than 50 years, according to the report, one of the most powerful and enduring outside forces in New York State politics has been the Trial Lawyers Association, which argues for expanding the right to sue and opposes most efforts that may curtail the legal fees of its members. PACT says the group has plowed millions of dollars into the campaigns of state lawmakers and spent millions more on lobbyists close to leaders of both the Senate and Assembly.”
The report says the trial lawyers are fighting a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul to lower the cost of auto insurance for New York drivers, who pay some of the highest rates in the country.
The PACT campaign builds on its earlier New York efforts, including a television ad in March and a television ad in February. Earlier, PACT launched a billboard campaign in Albany.
In January, PACT authored an op-ed in Newsday spotlighting Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement to crack down on insurance fraud that drives up costs for New York families. PACT also released a digital ad, “The Highway Billboard Tax,” detailing how highway lawyer billboards contribute to higher prices statewide.
Last year, PACT released a six-figure television ad campaign that highlighted rising auto insurance costs in the Empire State.
PACT also released a one-pager titled “The Truth About New York’s Sky-High Lawsuit Economy,” outlining how fraud, staged accidents, frivolous lawsuits, and legal exploitation are driving up costs and making New York increasingly unaffordable. The one-pager is available to read here.