BATON ROUGE – Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation have arrested a woman from Slidell for defrauding the Medicaid program of nearly $15,000.
LBI received a criminal referral from Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regarding allegations that Akayla Bailey, of Hummel Crest Road in Slidell, a Medicaid recipient, had underreported her income for purposes to receive Medicaid benefits.
During this investigation, LBI agents learned that in the period between June 2024 and November 2025, Bailey falsely claimed she had no income.
Agents learned Baily was employed and receiving an annual salary of approximately $98,000. As a result, Bailey defrauded the Medicaid program of nearly $15,000.
On Tuesday, December 2, LBI agents arrested Bailey pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the 19th Judicial District Court on charges of government benefits fraud.
Bailey was booked without incident at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
***
The LBI also opened a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office (LLA) regarding allegations of fraud within a state administered program.
Auditors had discovered fraud within the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) administered through the Louisiana Division of Administration (DOA), Office of Community Development (ODC), located in Baton Rouge. The ERAP provided emergency rental and utility assistance to Louisiana renters who were at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability because of financial impacts from COVID-19.
During this investigation, LBI agents learned that Brandon Brown, of Causey Road in Prairieville, who is also a landlord, had submitted fraudulent applications to ODC for purposes to receive emergency rental assistance. Among other things, Brown’s applications falsely represented 1) inclusion of tenants who did not apply for rental assistance, 2) listing of tenants who did not reside at the claimed property addresses, 3) falsely asserting ownership of certain rental properties he allegedly rented to tenant(s), and 4) overstating rental amounts on the applications.
Between March 2020 and June 2021, as a result of this scheme, Brown fraudulently received over $78,000 in emergency rental assistance from OCD for multiple properties across at least three (3) parishes (Ascension, Livingston, and St. John).
On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, LBI Agents arrested Brown pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the 19th Judicial District Court on charges pertaining to felony theft by fraud.
***
LBI agents also arrested a New Orleans couple for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid program of more than $61,000.
LBI received a criminal referral from Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regarding allegations that Gregory and Antoinette Hammond, of Wright Road in New Orleans, both Medicaid recipients, had intentionally underreported their income for purposes to receive Medicaid benefits.
During this investigation, LBI agents learned that in the period between June 2021 and May 2025, Gregory and Antoinette Hammond presented false information by failing to accurately report their marital status and household income. As a result, the Hammond’s defrauded the Medicaid program of more than $61,000.
On Wednesday, November 12th, agents arrested Gregory and Antoinette Hammond pursuant to arrest warrants issued by the 19th Judicial District Court on charges of government benefits fraud and filing false public records.
The couple was booked without incident at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.