LAFAYETTE, La. – A Louisiana dental lab is suing an Italian dental screw manufacturer for patent infringement, claiming the infringing product demonstrates “substantial similarity” to its patented design.
Plaintiff Louisiana Dental Implant Lab LLC filed its complaint January 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Lafayette Division.
The named defendant is JDentalCare Srl, or JDC. According to its website, JDC is an Italian company and “global leader” in the production of dental implants.
Louisiana Dental claims in its nine-page complaint that it is the owner of U.S. Design Patent No. D1,046,155, or the ‘155 Patent.
On Oct. 8, 2024, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the patent, titled “Dental Screw,” to Daniel Domingue DDS. On April 10, 2025, Domingue assigned the patent to Louisiana Dental. The design is marketed under the name Vortex.
“The Accused Product embodies the overall visual appearance of the ’155 Patent in all material respects and is likely to deceive an ordinary observer into believing it is the same as the patented design,” the complaint states.
Louisiana Dental claims JDC manufactures, imports, and sells its EVS112 dental screw, which copies and infringes its ‘155 Patent.
The two companies, the filing alleges, have had a “history” of negotiating a license under the ‘155 Patent; however, JDC’s sales have continued in the U.S. despite having no license or other authorization.
“Defendant’s sales of the EVS112 product into the U.S. market have cost Plaintiff sales of its product made under the ‘155 Patent and depressed the price that Plaintiff can receive,” Louisiana Dental alleges.
“Defendant has engaged in regular and systematic promotional efforts directed at the United States market and specifically targeted United States customers, as its web site provided specific ordering information for United States customers.”
Louisiana Dental issued a demand letter in May 2025, but it claims JDC has failed to comply and has continued to make, use, sell, and import its infringing product.
“Defendant’s infringement has been willful, deliberate, and in disregard of Plaintiff’s patent rights, justifying enhanced damages,” the complaint states.
Louisiana Dental seeks recovery of a “reasonable” royalty and lost profits and/or the total profits made by JDC. It also seeks an award for enhanced damages of up to three times the awarded amount.
In addition, Louisiana Dental seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees.
Onebane Law Firm in Lafayette and Johnson Legal PLLC in Fairfax, Virginia, is representing Louisiana Dental in the action.