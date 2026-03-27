NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed an action in federal court to enforce a subpoena issued during its investigation into allegations against an Alabama-based Amazon delivery service partner.
JamRock Solutions is based in Theordore, Alabama, and a charge received by the EEOC in April 2024 alleged violation of federal law by failing to accommodate an employee’s pregnancy-related limitations. The EEOC filed the subpoena enforcement action March 12.
The charge alleged a former driver at JamRock’s distribution center in St. Rose, Louisiana, sought an accommodation for a pregnancy-related lifting restriction and that JamRock claimed there was no accommodation to allow her to continue operating as a driver during her pregnancy.
The driver then sought to change to a dispatcher position as an accommodation, as she had prior dispatch experience. Instead, JamRock hired two new dispatchers and removed her from the schedule entirely, according to the charge.
“The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to an employee’s known limitations related to pregnancy,” said Rudy Sustaita, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Houston District Office. “When an employer fails to comply with an EEOC subpoena, the Commission will seek relief in court as appropriate.”
During its investigation, the EEOC issued a subpoena to JamRock seeking a copy of the driver’s work schedules, a copy of the job descriptions for JamRock’s driver and dispatcher positions, and the identities of all individuals hired during the relevant four-month period. The EEOC filed the action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana after first attempting to obtain voluntary compliance with its investigative requests.
The EEOC’s Houston District Office’s jurisdiction includes southeast Texas and Louisiana.
The EEOC is the sole federal agency authorized to investigate and litigate against businesses and other private sector employers for violations of federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. For public sector employers, the EEOC shares jurisdiction with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. The EEOC also is responsible for coordinating the federal government’s employment antidiscrimination effort.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana case number 2:26-mc-00528