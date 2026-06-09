BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office has filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the state’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s 2024 Title IX Rule after the remaining appeals seeking to revive the rule were dismissed.
Murrill’s office said Louisiana was the first state in the nation to challenge former President Joe Biden’s “attempt to rewrite Title IX and force a radical gender ideology on schools across Louisiana and America.”
The AG’s office said the Biden administration wanted to impose “burdensome requirements on schools across Louisiana and the nation, threatened the rights and opportunities of women and girls and jeopardized First Amendment protections for students and teachers.”
Nearly 20 Louisiana school districts joined the state’s lawsuit.
In June 2024, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty sided with Louisiana and issued the first federal court injunction blocking the rule. The litigation ultimately reached the United States Supreme Court, which agreed with Louisiana in rejecting the Biden administration’s request for a stay of the injunction.
In January 2025, a federal court vacated the Biden Title IX Rule nationwide, and all appeals have been dismissed. With the remaining appeals now dismissed, that victory is final and the unlawful rule is permanently defeated.
“Two years ago, I fought the Biden administration all the way to the United States Supreme Court when Biden tried to rewrite Title IX by allowing men in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms,” Murrill said. “And I won in the landmark Department of Education v. Louisiana decision.
“I’m dismissing that suit because the Biden Title IX Rule is finally and completely dead. This is a win for women and girls everywhere!
“Louisiana led the fight against Biden’s unlawful attempt to force a radical gender ideology on schools and eviscerate the protections Title IX guarantees for women and girls. Today marks the final chapter in that fight and a decisive victory for women and girls across the nation.”