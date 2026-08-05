LAFAYETTE, La. – The St. Landry Parish School Board and a high school principal allegedly discriminated against a former custodian for his disabilities, and retaliated against him for his complaints.
Plaintiff Evan Cosgrove-Richard filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Lafayette Division.
In the 16-page complaint, he names the St. Landry Parish board, located in Opelousas, and Nicholas “Nick” McIntosh, the former principal at Port Barre High School, as defendants. In May, McIntosh was named Plaquemine Senior High’s principal.
Cosgrove-Richard, who was 27 at the time of the allegations, has known disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, both of which “manifest with physical and mental developmental delays and cognitive limitations,” according to his filing.
In his lawsuit, he alleges the school system and McIntosh discriminated against him because of his disabilities and Catholic religion, violated his civil rights, defamed him, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.
“Plaintiff was always able to perform the essential functions of his job with reasonable accommodations, and he did so without incident up to the events leading to this lawsuit,” the complaint states.
Cosgrove-Richard started his job with the school system in May 2023, as a custodian. He was assigned to Port Barre High, under the supervision of Head Custodian Freddie Golman, who was supervised by Assistant Principal April Thompson.
“Defendant Board was always aware of and had knowledge of Plaintiff’s disabilities as the same were included in his last required high school Individual Educational Plan and were also a part of his personnel record,” the lawsuit notes.
At the time of his hiring, Cosgrove-Richard requested and was allowed accommodations for his disabilities.
These accommodations included, but were not limited to, structured hands-on training, calm and direct communication, frequent bathroom breaks due to gastrointestinal problems caused by his disability, and the presence of an advocate in any disciplinary or administrative meetings.
Cosgrove-Richard claims throughout his tenure with the school system, Golman “harassed” him.
He alleges Golman would tell others that Cosgrove-Richard needed to be in an “institution,” and mocked his speech and mannerisms.
Cosgrove-Richard contends Golman would often question him about his bathroom use, asking him inappropriate questions in front of others.
He claims Golman told him that he needed to “stick a plunger up there and put a cork in and you won’t have to use the bathroom all the time.”
Cosgrove-Richard alleges Golman told him the problem with him is that he was Catholic and that he attended Opelousas Catholic High School.
In response, Cosgrove-Richard claims he notified both Thompson and another assistant principal, Kathryn Cosgrove, of the harassment. They, in turn, notified the principal at the time, Gary Blood, and the board’s Human Resource Department.
The lawsuit notes that Cosgrove recused herself from any investigation or decisions related to the matter because she is related to the plaintiff. In April 2025, she retired early due to an illness.
“Following the retirement of AP Cosgrove, the religious and disability harassment against Plaintiff by Mr. Golman intensified,” the suit states.
Cosgrove-Richard alleges he continued to report similar incidents to Thompson and Blood, but the harassment continued “unfettered.” In addition, both administrators immediately revoked all accommodations and placed him under greater scrutiny, he contends.
A meeting was held, with Cosgrove-Richard’s father and sister present, to address reinstating the accommodations and curbing the harassment and retaliation.
During the May 28, 2025 meeting, Blood accused Cosgrove-Richard of masturbating in the bathroom – despite having no evidence and Cosgrove-Richard denying it. Blood also allegedly admitted to monitoring Cosgrove-Richard’s bathroom habits more closely, due to concerns about how many hours and minutes he was actually working.
In June 2025, Blood was replaced by McIntosh.
The next month, in July 2025, an advocate for Cosgrove-Richard and his sister met with McIntosh and other school officials, to ensure Golman’s harassment would cease and an investigation into the harassment complaints be conducted.
School officials agreed to reinstate Cosgrove-Richard’s accommodations.
However, soon after, Cosgrove-Richard received various written reprimands from McIntosh for alleged performance and behavior issues – and without an advocate present, as required by his accommodations.
Then, in September 2025, McIntosh contacted the local police department seeking to file criminal charges against Cosgrove-Richard for allegedly stalking a teacher.
On Sept. 12, 2025, Cosgrove-Richard was called to McIntosh’s office and detained by police.
Cosgrove-Richard claims that at no time was the police department informed of his disabilities.
“Plaintiff was taken to the police station where he was forced to be strip/cavity searched. Plaintiff began a full-blown hysterical meltdown, and the police called his family to inform them of the arrest,” the complaint states. “The Plaintiff’s family informed the police of Plaintiff’s disabilities, and the police confirmed that they had not been informed by Defendant McIntosh or any employee of the Defendant Board that Plaintiff had such disabilities.”
Cosgrove-Richard was informed in October 2025, in a letter from the superintendent, that his employment was terminated due to his arrest. However, the St. Landry Parish District Attorney later refused to prosecute the charge against him.
“As a result of the actions of the Defendant Board and Defendant McIntosh, Plaintiff has suffered physical and emotional distress and economic injuries,” the lawsuit states.
Cosgrove-Richard seeks damages for past and future economic and non-economic losses, including extreme emotional distress and mental anguish, impairment of the quality of life and consequential losses. He also seeks attorney fees, back pay, benefits, reinstatement, front pay and punitive or liquidated damages.
Shreveport law firm Downer Jones Marino & Wilhite is representing Cosgrove-Richard in the lawsuit.