BATON ROUGE, La. – A former Goodyear Tire employee claims he was discriminated against and his employment eventually terminated because of his race.
Plaintiff Gary Fieldings, who is Black, filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
In his 27-page complaint, he contends defendant Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company violated the federal Civil Rights Act and Louisiana Employment Discrimination Law.
“Plaintiff’s protected activity reporting racial discrimination, identifying racial bias, and opposing unlawful practices was a substantial or motivating factor in Defendant’s decision to take adverse actions against him, including but not limited to undermining his authority, subjecting him to heightened scrutiny, fabricating allegations of misconduct, and terminating his employment,” the complaint states.
Goodyear Tire is one of the world’s largest tire companies, producing tires for consumer, commercial, aviation, and racing applications.
Fieldings began working at a Baton Rouge-area store in March 2017.
According to the lawsuit, store manager Joseph Clemens, who is white, directed Fieldings to work off the clock, mislead customers, and unfairly discipline employees, particularly those of color, among other things.
“Mr. Clemens stated that he did not want Plaintiff to hire employees of color at the shop because of issues they have,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Clemens said that employees of color have baby mama drama, no transportation, don’t last long, and are poor workers.”
Fieldings claims he reported Clemen’s remarks and actions to supervisor David Guttuso, who also is white.
“After Mr. Clemens learned that Plaintiff had reported him, he retaliated by calling the complaint hotline and making false accusations against Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states. “This led to the Plaintiff being investigated for an extended period of time.”
Clemens was eventually terminated, according to the filing.
Following Clemens’ termination, Fieldings was assigned to the manager position. However, he was told there were concerns raised over his reports of racial profiling and intolerance.
He was allegedly told that his reports “made him a problem” and displayed “a lack of team spirit and loyalty” to Goodyear – making him an “unsuitable” candidate for management.
Despite this, Fieldings continued to have an “exceptional performance” and participated in advanced training. He claims he was invited to talent week at Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio, multiple times.
“However, Plaintiff faced constant unfounded criticism and scrutiny from upper management, despite having no prior disciplinary actions,”” the lawsuit states.
Numerous false allegations were made against Fieldings – mostly by white co-workers – alleging he was a criminal.
One investigation lasted four months, but the allegations against Fieldings were unfounded.
Fieldings also was promised that Goodyear would mandate new employee handbooks and business conduct manuals.
According to his filing, he was told this in 2018; changes were not made until 2024.
“The Plaintiff continued to endure adverse and discriminatory treatment after submitting complaints about workplace conditions,” Fieldings states in his complaint, claiming there was a “noticeable shift” in behavior.
“Notably, before raising these concerns, he had received support from managers at other stores, who frequently visited his location to assist as needed. However, in the aftermath of his complaints, there was a noticeable shift in behavior; former colleagues in managerial positions began to withdraw their support.
“These individuals not only ceased their visits but also actively avoided interaction with the Plaintiff, creating an atmosphere of isolation and further contributing to his mistreatment.”
The change in dynamics highlights the potential retaliation faced by employees who voice concerns about workplace issues, Fieldings claims.
He alleges he was abruptly terminated – without explanation – on Oct. 2, 2024, after returning from an approved bereavement leave due to his son’s death.
“Plaintiff learned that an unfounded allegation of theft by Plaintiff was the factor leading to termination,” the complaint states.
Fieldings seeks back pay, front pay, punitive damages, general and special damages for lost compensation and job benefits he would have received but for Goodyear’s unlawful and retaliatory conduct.
He also seeks an award of pre- and post-judgment interest, compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees.
The Minias Law Firm in New Orleans is representing Fieldings in the lawsuit.