BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish justice of the peace was temporarily removed from the job following complaints about how her office handled evictions.
According to an affidavit filed with the state Supreme Court by the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, two landlords claimed Justice of the Peace Tracy Batieste-Woodard charged unauthorized fees, opened her courtroom late at times and ignored requests for documentation.
The investigators who looked into Batieste-Woodard’s performance told the Supreme Court they also had to deal with “sporadic communications” with her. When they gave Batieste-Woodard an extension of time to respond to their inquiries, they say she never submitted responses.
She responded only after she received a subpoena. And the documents she did submit confirmed she was charging unauthorized fees, the investigators said.
The commission recommended a six-month suspension June 6, and the justices agreed to remove Batieste-Woodard from her duties with pay in a June 25 filing.
While justices of the peace are allowed to charge fees for basic services, Batieste-Woodard was charging a $10 COVID fee as well as a $2 service fee for every other fee charged. The investigators said Batieste-Woodard was charging $240 for a two-person eviction when justices are allowed to charge $175.
Court documents showed Batieste-Woodard also was charging four times the approved $1 fee for certified copies.
Batieste-Woodard represents Ward 2, District 3 in the Baton Rouge area. Justices of the Peace typically handle, among other duties, legal disputes under $5,000, settle tenant-landlord issues and notarize bills of sale.
Batieste-Woodard is from Baker. She was unopposed when seeking a six-year term in 2020.