BATON ROUGE – A state judge has held three attorneys in contempt for their behavior in a recent murder trial.
Two public defenders and an East Baton Rouge prosecuting attorney were held in contempt by 19th Judicial District Judge Louise Hines during the trial for Brian Lavergne regarding a 2021 double murder in Baton Rouge’s Tigerland area.
In her Judgment of Direct Contempt, Hines said defense attorney La’Deisha Woods “violated the rules of trial decorum” and “repeatedly” interrupted the court early in the trial after being warned not to do so. Hines said Woods had argued with her and repeatedly interrupted her.
“Accordingly, she was found in direct contempt of court for the insolent, disruptive, and disorderly behavior toward the judge tending to interrupt or interfere with the business of this court or to impair its dignity and respect for its authority,” the ruling states.
Hines removed Woods from the trial and allowed defense attorney Stephen Sterling to continue representing Lavergne, but Hines later learned Sterling also showed contemptuous conduct during the trial after being warned about his behavior.
In her judgement of direct contempt, Hines said Sterling also argued with her, defied the limits she placed on discussions of unrelated wrongful convictions, immediately re-asked a question after she sustained an objection, argued with her about ruling on an objection and twice argued facts not admitted into evidence during his closing arguments.
Hines also said Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson would be held in contempt because of issues concerning Johnson telling jurors about certain DNA evidence during her closing arguments. Hines said all of the attorneys were warned about the decorum that was expected in her court.
At an August 26 contempt hearing, nearly 30 attorneys from both the District Attorney and Public Defender offices appeared to support their colleagues.
District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office has asked Hines to review transcripts of the statements made during closing arguments and reconsider her contempt ruling. Another hearing is scheduled for next week.