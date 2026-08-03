ALEXANDRIA, La. – The widow of a Mississippi man claims her husband’s death could have been prevented if the unsecured mats at the entrance of a Louisiana medical facility were better affixed.
Plaintiff Marie Crousillac, individually and on behalf of her deceased husband, Bradley Cromie, filed her lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. The named defendants include Montecito Medical Management LLC, MTRF Vidalia LA LLC, and Holladay Property Services Midwest Inc.
“The entrance vestibule and the unsecured mats were within the care, custody, and control of Defendants Montecito, MTRF, and Holladay,” the eight-page complaint states. “Defendants knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known of the unreasonably dangerous condition created by the unsecured mats.
“The fall and resulting injuries and death of Bradley Cromie were proximately and legally caused by the carelessness and negligent acts and/or omissions of Defendants.”
Crousillac is a resident of Natchez, Mississippi. She and Cromie, at the time of his death in October 2024, were married and shared two minor children.
According to Crousillac’s complaint, Montecito, MTRF and Holladay own and operate Riverpark Medical Center, located in Vidalia, Louisiana.
On Aug. 27, 2024, Cromie came to Riverpark’s medical facility for a scheduled appointment. At the time, Cromie used a rolling walker.
As he entered the facility, he attempted to traverse the front entrance vestibule. Placed on the floor of the vestibule were one or more welcome or entrance mats that were not secured, taped, glued, or otherwise affixed to the floor beneath them, the filing alleges.
“The unsecured mats were located in a high-traffic area regularly used by patients, visitors, and staff, including patients with mobility impairments who use walking-assistance devices, entering and exiting the facility,” the complaint states.
As Cromie attempted to traverse the vestibule, his walker allegedly caught one of the loose, unsecured mats, causing him to lose his balance and fall backward, striking his head forcefully on the floor surface.
As a result of the fall, Cromie sustained a traumatic subdural hematoma, which is a life-threatening collection of blood between the brain and the outer membrane covering it.
Following his fall, Cromie was transported by ambulance for emergency medical care and was then transferred to a tertiary care hospital for specialized neurosurgical treatment.
His injury required emergency neurosurgical intervention, including a craniotomy to evacuate the subdural hematoma, followed by “prolonged and critical hospitalization,” the complaint states.
“Cromie remained critically ill and never recovered from the traumatic brain injury and its resulting complications,” the filing states.
Cromie died on Oct. 10, 2024, 44 days after his fall at Riverpark.
His wife contends the defendants failed to properly secure, affix, or install the entrance mats at the facility entrance; failed to maintain a safe, continuous, and unobstructed means of ingress and egress at the entrance; failed to remove the unsecured mats; failed to adequately inspect the premises; failed to warn patrons; and failed to comply with applicable building, property maintenance, fire, safety, and accessibility codes and standards.
“As a result of the foregoing, Bradley Cromie sustained catastrophic personal injuries, conscious physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, and, ultimately, death,” the filing states.
Crousillac claims she and their beneficiaries are entitled to all damages for the pre-death physical pain, suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress of Cromie; medical, hospital, and related expenses incurred on his behalf; funeral and burial expenses; their loss of love, affection, companionship, society, and consortium; their grief, mental anguish, and emotional distress; and loss of financial support and services.
She seeks “all amounts reasonable,” with interest.
Gainsburgh Benjamin David Meunier & Warshauer LLC in New Orleans is representing Crousillac in the action.
The case has been assigned to Judge Jerry Edwards Jr. in Alexandria.