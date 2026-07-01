The June 28 lawsuit of Robert McGrath faults the City for creating a system in which he has no idea if his driver is in good standing with Uber or Lyft. If someone is an Uber driver, it used to mean the company vouched for them.

Now it could mean “a driver Uber tried to remove, but the City would not let it,” his lawyers wrote in the complaint. He says he has relied on truthful commercial information that is private speech now skewed by government interference.

“A rider sends that message; a driver who appears under the mark receives it,” the suit says.

“The First Amendment protects both sides of the exchange, and it protects Mr. McGrath’s right, as a speaker and a listener, to receive that information undistorted by the government’s thumb on the scale.”