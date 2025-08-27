SACRAMENTO - Opponents of California Democrats’ constitutionally questionable scheme to gerrymander California’s congressional district map to erase Republican representation have returned to the California Supreme Court, asking the court once again to strike the measure from the November ballot.
California GOP legislators filed a second petition with the state Supreme Court, even though the high court rejected a similar petition last week, which had been filed before the state’s Democratic legislative supermajority had passed its emergency redistricting plan.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the redistricting package on Aug. 21. His action came amid a nationwide push by Democrats to blunt a special redistricting plan passed by Republicans in Texas to add five nominally safe Republican districts in the Lone Star state. The California measure could potentially counter the Texas move by adding more safe Democratic seats as the parties compete for the control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.
Eight California state lawmakers, including Assemblywoman Kathryn Sanchez (R-Temecula) and Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster), filed the latest petition with the California Supreme Court on Monday.
“We’re asking the California Supreme Court to intervene, to enforce the law, and to keep this unconstitutional measure off the ballot,” said attorney Mike Columbo, from the Dhillon Law Group, which is representing the Republican lawmakers, during a press conference announcing the filing of the new petition. “This is about protecting the rights of Californians, safeguarding fair representation of their interests, and ensuring the rules that we all agreed to are respected.
“In short, this is about protecting voters from partisan gerrymandering and backroom deals. The people already decided: Politicians shouldn’t draw their own districts. We will not stand by while the legislature tramples our constitution.”
The new petition repeats the argument in the lawmakers’ first petition that the Legislature acted too hastily in passing the measure, failing to adhere to a mandated 30-day waiting period for new legislation.
But the petition also says the package of measures violates provisions in the state constitution requiring ballot measures to cover only single subjects. The redistricting measures not only contain redrawn congressional districts and transfer redistricting powers from a nonpartisan citizens commission to the Legislature, but they also contain a provision calling on voters to approve a petition to Congress to promote independent citizens commissions in other states.
“The measure that will be presented to the voters violates the single-subject rule by illegally calling on voters to approve two separate questions on two separate subjects based on two different legal authorities and representing conflicting policy choices,” the petition states.
Assemblyman Ta told the Southern California Record he is committed to fighting the redistricting plan, which provides for a Nov. 4 special election, in the legal system and during a fall election campaign.
“I remain steadfast in my commitment to uphold our state constitution and protect our democracy,” Ta said. “On Monday, I once again filed a lawsuit with the California Supreme Court urging them to defend these principles. I will continue to safeguard our constitutional protections in court and, if necessary, at the ballot box.”
In a post on social media platform X, Assemblywoman Sanchez called the redistricting plan an unconstitutional power grab by the governor.
“He broke the rules,” Sanchez said. “We’re taking him to court. This isn’t Left vs. Right. It’s Right vs. Wrong. Californians deserve a government that serves THEM, not corrupt politicians.”
The high court rejected the lawmakers first petition on Aug. 20.
“The petition for writ of mandate and application for stay are denied,” the justices said. “Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of establishing a basis for relief at this time under California Constitution article IV, section 8.”
That constitutional provision says that during a regular legislative session, bills other than budget measures generally cannot be acted on until the 31st day after they are introduced.
Republican state lawmakers say the redistricting measure would undo voters’ preference during a 2008 vote for requiring districts be drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission – a process that provides independence and transparency. The plan will also divide communities and neighborhoods and move key boundary decisions behind closed doors, they argue.
But Democratic legislative leaders say the redrawing is temporary and that the citizens commission will return to its duties after the 2030 Census.
“(President) Trump sparked this national crisis when he called Texas to rig the election,” Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said. “California is fighting back. Democrats are empowering voters to protect working families and our democracy – with the most transparent process in the nation. Voters will see the maps and have the final say.”