As a proud West Virginian who is completing his second year as the leader of our state’s Manufacturing Association, I am looking forward to what our collective future holds. West Virginia is now home to billions (with a “B”) of dollars of investment in manufacturing that will come to fruition in the near future.
In addition, we can anticipate future investments that will follow this growth in manufacturing as these new West Virginia companies will be making steel and titanium, which are the necessary building blocks for airplanes, automobiles, and essential infrastructure to power our country in the form of transformers and transmission lines.
This optimism goes beyond an overly simplistic belief that “If we build it, they will come” to an understanding that we have created a West Virginia that welcomes business, wants to grow, and is a great place where manufacturers can call home and thrive. As politicians like to say, “A good job solves a lot of problems” and they are correct, but employers are also needed to provide those good jobs for our fellow West Virginians.
Another way West Virginia will benefit economically is to double down on a strength where we have historically been a leader nationwide and continue to do so — electricity generation. Economic developers will tell you that “Electrons are the new currency of economic development” and we are good at making them and the United States needs more electricity as soon as possible.
Not only does the West Virginia Manufacturers Association support Governor Morrisey’s ambitious 50×50 energy plan to increase our electricity generation to 50 gigawatts by 2050 but also applauds the hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in new natural gas generation that has been announced. At a time where other states are suggesting brown or blackouts due to lack of electricity, West Virginia is planning to meet the demand for energy that will power our economy, allowing us to maintain our position as a world leader in manufacturing, and maintain the quality of life that we enjoy in the United States in the 21st Century.
Yes, we need to address rising costs of electricity that affects both citizens and employers but growing our energy sector is one way to return us to a time when we had one of the lowest electricity rates in the nation, which was a competitive advantage especially with neighboring states. We need to maintain and use our existing coal plants for as long as possible, look to nuclear energy as a solution for the future, and producing electrons via natural gas is a smart choice for West Virginia as we have an abundance of it right under our feet.
Finally, we need to have open dialogue about data centers. As environmental activist groups work diligently to stop any opportunity to have West Virginia benefit from these new developments, data centers could well be the solution for the more rural areas of West Virginia that have dwindling population and do not have the resources or topography to place a manufacturer in their county. It is important to understand that the significance of data centers goes well beyond artificial intelligence.
It also involves other domestic priorities such as cybersecurity, protecting our personal data, and national security. Rural states like West Virginia can benefit in areas where conventional economic development initiatives may not work but could help municipal, county and state government generate critical revenue and not place further burden on taxpayers.
I understand concerns about new technology and change, but for far too long our state has been late to seize opportunities that not only benefit us in the short term but for generations to come.
West Virginia is a remarkable place with unlimited potential if we choose to transform and evolve and do not get in our own way. From contentious politics to a tendency to be pessimistic, now is the time to look forward and not back – our focus should be growing our economy, creating more opportunities, and giving our future generations not only jobs but careers here in the Mountain State.
By picturing a different life and embracing change and growth, we send a message across the country and around the world that we believe in ourselves and the opportunity that West Virginia offers. It is time that we stop listening to the handwringers and those who accept the status quo, and start charting our course as a national leader in manufacturing, energy and new technologies.
Bissett is president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, which represents manufacturing companies in the state as well as companies dependent upon manufacturing.