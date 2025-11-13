MEDIA, Pa. – A Delaware County man arrested for trying to kill his neighbors’ dogs with 10 rat poison-laced meatballs now faces a civil lawsuit that claims his actions caused a man’s ALS to get worse.
Joshua Hunter and Melissa Scanlon sued Mark Nugent in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3, about five months after Nugent was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and harassment.
The dogs went “berserk,” whenever someone walked by, Nugent is quoted as saying in a 6abc.com article in which he also expressed his regret.
“It was stupid. Every day I am trying to wake up from this nightmare that happened,” he said, according to the report.
Nugent was caught on video putting the killer meatballs in Hunter and Scanlon’s yard. Two weeks earlier, Hunter said he had found hundreds of pieces of chocolate on his property, the report says.
His attempt to kill the dogs on May 12 was unsuccessful, but Nugent says it exacerbated his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Since the incident, Nugent says he has suffered “severe shock to his entire nervous system” and has been forced to spend more money on medicine and medical attention.
His partner, Scanlon, says she has suffered the psychological stress of Hunter’s ALS symptoms worsening. The two live in Broomall with their children.
“Defendant’s conduct was deliberate, reckless and undertaken with the knowledge that the plaintiffs’ minor children, who reside in the same household, could also be exposed to the toxic substances,” the complaint says.
“Defendant’s actions placed Plaintiffs’ minor children at risk of serious bodily harm and caused Plaintiffs to fear for their safety and well-being.
“Defendant’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, and far exceeded all bounds of decency in a civilized society.”
Nugent said in the 6abc.com article that he has received death threats since the video was spread. He has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and loitering or prowling at night. Police intercepted the 10 meatballs, which were thrown over a fence at 4:45 a.m.
One of the dogs had a meatball in its mouth but either Hunter or Scanlon got it out before it could be eaten. Sentencing for Nugent, who had called 911 several times to complain about the barking, is set for Dec. 15.