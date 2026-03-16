PITTSBURGH – A recent lawsuit blames faulty brakes for a runaway Penske truck that slammed into a Pennsylvania country store.
Shoulder, chest and other injuries are alleged by a passenger in the truck, Josey Stull, who sued Penske last week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Stull was working with Temco Logistics when he and a co-worker were driving a Penske truck in April 2024 on Route 368 in Parker.
When driver Donanthony Phipps hit the brakes while approaching a stop sign, nothing happened, the suit says.
“Plaintiff looked up, screamed ‘Coming in hot!’ to which Mr. Phipps responded ‘I know’ in a panic-stricken state,” the suit says. “Plaintiff observed Mr. Phipps slam the brakes roughly three to five times, and the truck could not slow down.”
Not even the emergency brake could slow the truck down, the suit says, and the two went through the intersection. The truck then crashed into Parker’s Country Market and became lodged.
Penske allegedly failed to properly inspect the vehicle and failed to maintain the braking system. Stull says he suffered a rotator cuff tear that required surgery, plus a separated clavicle, a bruise to his chest, a sprained ankle and hip pain.
Daily pain and emotional distress are alleged, plus scars and the “inability to perform basic daily activities.” Stull is represented by A.J. Patterson and other lawyers at Chaffin Luhana.