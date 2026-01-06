PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh man alleges he was given an electrical shock when he tried to prevent his young child from grabbing a metal object sticking out of an outlet at a doctor’s office.
John and Nakita Pasek sued Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn OB/GYN Multispecialists in December in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas over an incident at a prenatal appointment.
The Paseks brought their 16-month-old son to West Penn’s office on Feb. 13, 2024, but as he noticed something protruding out of an outlet in the exam room, John was forced to step in.
“Plaintiff John Pasek placed his hand over the outlet to shield his child and subsequently received a forceful electric shock,” the suit says.
“Defendants knew or should have known… that the subject electrical outlet presented a dangerous hazard of electrical shock to those within the exam room…”
John says he has suffered PTSD, panic attacks, emotional trauma, numbness and nerve scarring, among other things, as a result of protecting his son.
“He has had significant sleep interruption, including waking up randomly in fear and experiencing intense nightmares and stress,” the suit says. “He has experienced and continues to experience difficulty in conducting routine daily activities, as his mental trauma is severe.”
Christopher Inman represents the plaintiffs.