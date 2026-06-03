PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh man alleged to have tackled and injured a kid who ding-dong-ditched his house faces a civil lawsuit while criminal charges are pending.
Richard Oprison faces one count of criminal simple assault and now must defend himself in a lawsuit brought the parents of one of the kids who pranked him one night in July 2025. The minor, known as C.G. in court records, says one of his friends decided to ring Oprison’s doorbell and run away at around 9:30 at night.
C.G. and another friend hid behind a car and saw Oprison come out of his house to threaten the children, the suit claims. All three began running.
“Defendant Oprison initiated a pursuit from his property and pursued the children on foot and in his vehicle,” the suit claims. When he caught up to C.G., he “negligently attempted to bring Minor Plaintiff to the ground from behind. He did so with such force as to cause Minor Plaintiff’s knee to strike the ground.”
The kid’s right tibia fractured, the suit claims, and Oprison placed his knee on his back to pin him down. Oprison is alleged to have called C.G.’s mother from C.G.’s phone to say “he had their son.”
The suit claims Oprison was negligent in pursuing and tackling a minor, disregarding the duty of care owed by an adult to a minor and “taking the law into his own hands.”
Other injuries alleged include a stress fracture in the ankle and a bone bruise. C.G. says he has suffered in not being able to walk to school.
Justin Joseph of Chaffin Luhana represents C.G. The lawyer representing Oprison in criminal proceedings did not respond to an email from the Pennsylvania Record.