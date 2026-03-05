PITTSBURGH – The estate of a man killed in a 2024 shooting is suing the Pittsburgh bar where it happened, alleging security failed to ensure the murderer left the area after being kicked out.
703 Social Club faces liability for the death of Warren Thompson, who was also ejected from the bar that night and only made it a few steps before being shot by Akil Tennyson. A guilty plea to third-degree murder put Tennyson in jail for 12 ½ to 25 years.
Thompson, a father of three, died at age 40. News reports said the men’s families had been close, but they argued at 703 and then got into a physical altercation.
Tennyson was removed by security but simply walked two buildings down and waited, the suit says. Staff decided to monitor him rather than act, it adds.
“Due to concern over Tennyson’s conduct, security personnel instructed others to actively monitor Tennyson rather than permit him to leave the area unchecked,” a complaint filed last week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas says.
“Despite this actual knowledge and the opportunity to intervene, Defendants… proceeded with the decision to eject Thompson into the immediate vicinity of a known, armed aggressor.”
Surveillance footage shows Tennyson walking up to Thompson within seconds of Thompson exiting and opening fire. He shot at least 16 rounds, using two different guns.
The bullets injured three others and struck several cars. Tennyson was illegally carrying a firearm as a result of a prior felony conviction.
The lawsuit alleges negligent security and a negligent ejection on the part of 703, plus overserving Tennyson, who is also named as a defendant is charged with assault and battery.
Monte Rabner represents the plaintiff. According to his complaint, 703 is the name of the American Legion Arter Murphy Post 703.
Last month, Rabner filed a lawsuit against another American Legion Post over the death of an 11-year-old girl who was struck by an allegedly drunk driver.