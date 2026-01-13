PITTSBURGH – A mom riding her two children on an electric bicycle is suing CSX after she fell on railroad tracks and were scared by a passing maintenance rail car.
The incident took place on tracks in West Newton, a lawsuit filed last week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas says. One of Kelsea Lander-Guy’s children was riding on a bike seat and the other was being dragged behind in a cart.
On Aug. 25, Lander-Guy says she went over a “deteriorated portion of railroad tie” that caused her to fall.
“As Plaintiff Mother, Minor Plaintiff and B.L. remained on the tracks immediately following the subject incident, a maintenance rail car passed nearby and within the zone of danger, causing severe and immediate emotional distress…” the lawsuit says.
Lander-Guy alleges a host of injuries to her right knee that have caused her pain and suffering and to spend money on medical treatment. The danger her children were allegedly in is the basis for a negligent infliction of emotional distress claim.
Lander-Guy suffered “severe mental anguish and emotional and psychological trauma,” the suit says. One of the children suffered a broken arm as well, the suit says.
Lander-Guy and her children are represented by Alexander Stephenson of Woomer & Talarico.