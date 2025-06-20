PITTSBURGH - A second lawsuit has been filed over a January explosion at a Pennsylvania steel plant that killed one man and injured two others.
Daniel Vakulick was only 20 years old when he died in an explosion at Braeburn Alloy Steel in Lower Burrell in January. His mother, Amanda Anderson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit May 30 against Electralloy G.O. Carlson, GOC BAS Property, CIC Pittsburgh and Bloom Engineering.
Of particular note is Anderson's selection of the Texas firm Provost Umphrey to represent her. The personal injury firm has experience in litigation over explosions in Texas oil refineries.
The firm - and Albert Evans of Fanelli, Evans & Patel in Pottsville - blame the defendants for a Jan. 22 explosion that occurred shortly before midnight. The lawsuit makes a variety of safety allegations against the defendants, including the lack of a furnace shutdown system when water leaks are detected.
It is alleged Furnace 2A was making popping sounds and emitting sparks prior to the explosion, but the defendants failed to take any steps to ensure it was operating safely despite being made aware of the troubles.
Failing to properly heat the plant caused the water in the furnace's water jacket to freeze, which led to a build-up of pressure, the suit says.
It is the second lawsuit filed over the explosion. Thomas Andrejcik sued two weeks earlier through lawyers at the Edgar Snyder & Associates, claiming he was walking to a picnic table inside the plant when he was struck with metal debris in the left leg and head.
Bloom Engineering is named as a defendant because it allegedly had been hired to service and repair Furnace 2A.
Vakulick was similarly near the picnic table when the furnace exploded. OSHA is investigating the explosion.