AUSTIN - A Texas state Senator who saw his bill seeking to ban the sale of hemp-derived THC in the Lone Star State vetoed has a few suggestions on how the state should regulate such products going forward.
Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the sale of hemp products to children under the age of 21.
“Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families,” said Abbott. “While these products would still benefit from the kind of comprehensive regulation set by the Texas Legislature for substances like alcohol and tobacco, my executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now, and that consumers know the products they purchase are tested and labeled responsibly.”
Executive Order GA-56 directed the Department of State Health Services, the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and the Department of Public Safety to take immediate action to protect Texas children from hemp-derived products, while respecting federal law and protecting the liberties of responsible adults.
The order requires verification of government-issued ID at the point of sale, and directs the DSHS to review existing rules for possible revision, including strengthening testing and labeling requirements to ensure informed consumers.
The order also directs the DSHS, TABC, and DPS to coordinate and increase enforcement across the state, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.
According to The Texan, on Sept. 19 Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, requested the Texas Department of Agriculture and DSHS to issue emergency rules to include total THC in the definition of hemp and prohibit THCA flower.
Abbott’s press release on the order states that the TABC, DSHS, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and other agencies will conduct a study on a comprehensive regulatory model. The framework would provide a safe, transparent, and enforceable system that cracks down on abuse while preserving adult access to legal products.