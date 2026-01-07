The Wasco Viaduct in Kern County is one of the major infrastructure components completed thus far on California’s Central Valley high speed rail line course. In all, just 60 miles of that 171 mile segment has been completed between Merced and Bakersfield, with costs ballooning from initial estimates of $30 billion, with a completion date of 2020, to more than $106 billion as of early 2026, with an estimated completion date now pushed back to 2033.