SANTA ANA, Calif. – A California lawyer is seeking seven-figures from two men – one of whom is a former client – over a negative review on Google.
Scott Schutzman’s lawsuit against Oren Stern and Amit Louzon was removed to federal court on June 6 after first being filed in Orange County Superior Court. Schutzman calls Stern’s review “libelous on its face” and says it exposes him to hatred and ridicule.
These damages amount to $1 million, says Schutzman, who adds Stern should also have to pay him $2.5 million in punitive damages.
“Plaintiffs Scott E. Schutzman and his law firm has suffered loss of his reputation, shame, mortification and injury to his feelings…” the lawsuit says.
Schutzman represented Stern in litigation against Pharma Funding over a $500,000 loan, the suit says, but was told to communicate with Stern through Louzon. Schutzman claims Louzon did not properly communicate his recommendation that Stern accept a settlement offer.
Schutzman says he eventually secured a judgment of $500,000 plus interest and attorneys fees, but Stern apparently wasn’t happy with the process.
“Absolutely the most unprofessional lawyer I’ve ever dealt with,” Stern’s January 2025 Google review says. “Completely unreliable, unresponsive, and lacking basic professionalism.
“Do yourself a huge favor – save your time, money, and sanity by finding someone else. Avoid at all costs!”
This review was seen by thousands of potential clients, Schutzman claims. He’s also seeking $130,000, plus punitive damages, from Louzon.