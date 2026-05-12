LOS ANGELES — A yearlong investigation by the U.S. Justice Department has concluded that admissions policies at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA fostered illegal discrimination by favoring black and Hispanic applicants.
The department’s Civil Rights Division reported on May 6 that evidence shows UCLA leaders intentionally selected applicants based on their race rather than measures of merit. In turn, the school is out of compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023, the department said.
A letter by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon describing the federal investigation indicated that the department would seek a voluntary resolution of the discrimination allegation. But failing an agreement, the department would be authorized to file a legal action against the school, Dhillon said.
In the wake of the high court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. Harvard College, the Geffen School discriminated against applicants in a way that benefited the black and Hispanic race classes, the department said.
“... Internal documents, including policies, training materials and communications confirm the department's findings that (the school) intended to discriminate against all racial groups except Black and Hispanic applicants, to accept more Black and Hispanic applicants,” Dhillon’s letter states.
But the school stands behind its “holistic” applicant reviews.
“The admissions process at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA is based on merit and grounded in a rigorous, comprehensive review of each applicant,” the school said in a statement emailed to the Southern California Record. “We are confident in our practices and our mission to maintain access to a high-quality education for all qualified students.”
The school said it is currently reviewing the federal report.
“The David Geffen School of Medicine is committed to providing equal opportunity to all applicants and fully complying with federal and state laws,” the statement said.
In justifying its finding of discrimination, the department pointed to a school document showing that UCLA policies conform to the “dubious contention” that patients treated by doctors of their own race receive the best care.
“The document also promotes a theory that increasing ‘diversity’ of the health care workforce will improve health care outcomes for Black and Hispanic patients, with the implication that denying Black and Hispanic students admission to medical school now will injure and kill Black and Hispanic patients in the future,” Dhillon’s letter says.
The department also criticizes the school for using a “holistic metrics model” in determining admissions, arguing that the model considers factors unrelated to medicine, such as “cultural events” and “sexual orientation.”
Admissions data shows that among the school’s incoming students in 2023, Blacks had an average grade-point average of 3.63, while Asians (3.81) and whites (3.75) faced higher standards of entry, according to the department.
“UCLA’s admissions process has been focused on racial demographics at the expense of merit and excellence – allowing racial politics to distract the school from the vital work of training great doctors,” Dhillon said in a prepared statement. “Racism in admissions is both illegal and anti-American, and this department will not allow it to continue.”