AUSTIN – On March 1, school districts across Texas will vote on whether to implement Senate Bill 11, which would allow for a dedicated daily period for prayer and the reading of “the Bible and other religious texts” in public schools.
Advocating against SB 11, the ACLU of Texas put a tool kit together, maintaining religious neutrality in public schools protects the constitutional rights of students, families, and educators from potential overreach by the state.
“Community members from all different backgrounds oppose the adoption of school prayer in Texas public schools,” the tool-kit states. “We must talk about the issue in a manner that brings us together rather than divides us. Strong messaging across our community ensures your efforts are amplified and heard by the board. Urge your local school district to vote to reject establishing state-organized prayer periods by using these talking points.”
Parents may withhold permission for their children to participate if the prayer periods are established.
“School districts should reject S.B. 11 because inviting state-organized prayer into public schools will only cause division, pressure students to conform, and distract schools from their core educational mission,” said Caro Achar, engagement coordinator for free speech at the ACLU of Texas.
“This law risks violating students’ and families’ constitutional rights and blurring the critical separation between church and state. Texas students already have robust rights to pray or read religious texts during their own time during the school day. Texas public schools should be places where all students — regardless of faith or background — can learn, grow, and thrive.”
School districts are expected to hold votes throughout February during regular school board meetings.
The ACLU of Texas says families, students, and educators can oppose the establishment of the prayer periods by speaking up during school board meetings and directly contacting their trustees.
The took-kit has instructions on how to write a letter to the editor or op-ed, collect petition signatures, organize protests and contacting school officials.