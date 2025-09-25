TEXARKANA – A federal court has overturned a $111 million verdict for patent infringement levied against Samsung Electronics by an East Texas jury in May.
In 2023, Maxell, a Japan based company, filed suit against Samsung in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Texas – a hotspot for patent litigation.
The $111 million verdict against Samsung followed a $279 million verdict against the company only a month earlier.
Maxell, a mobile electronics developer, alleges in its lawsuit that Samsung infringed upon several patents owned by the company.
The jury ruled Samsung infringed all three patents in the lawsuit. Those patents relate to methods for unlocking devices, locating recordings and managing digital data. The jury awarded Maxell damages based on a running royalty through trial. The jury also determined Samsung failed to prove the invalidity of two of the asserted patents and found the infringement to be willful.
A total of $111,720,099 was awarded in compensation.
Court records show that on Sept. 9 an order, signed by Judge Robert Schroeder III, was entered in the case granting in part Samsung’s motion for judgment as a matter of law and motion for a new trial.
The case is part of a broader global dispute between Maxell and Samsung regarding the unauthorized use of Maxell’s patented technologies in a wide range of personal electronic devices. Since July 2021, Maxell has engaged in discussions with Samsung regarding the alleged infringement, providing detailed information about the patents and the technology at issue.
Despite the efforts, Maxell attorneys say Samsung declined to enter into a licensing agreement, prompting Maxell to pursue legal action in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan as well as before the U.S. International Trade Commission.
The Mayer Brown law firm represents Maxell.
Samsung is represented by DLA Piper.
Case No. 5:23-cv-00092-RWS