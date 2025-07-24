HOUSTON - Lawsuits brought over a dog attack and a forklift injury are among some of the latest lawsuits filed in Harris County District Court.
Here’s a quick look at a few cases.
***
Seeking less than $250,000 in damages, Waundlyan Pete filed her suit against Amber and Chauncey Scott on July 11.
According to the lawsuit, on April 21 a dog owned by the defendants attacked the plaintiff while walking on Terranova Lane to visit a friend. The dog was loose and without a leash when it started to chase the plaintiff and attack him.
The suit is alleging negligence and seeks damages for the plaintiff’s pain, medical expenses, impairment and mental anguish.
The O’Hara Law Firm represents the plaintiff.
Case No. 2025-48368
***
An area man is suing for injuries he suffered when a forklift ran into him.
Seeking more than $1 million in damages, Dwayne Hartley filed suit against the International Distribution Corporation.
According to the lawsuit, on July 8 Hartley was loading his tractor trailer at IDC when an employee driving a forklift ran into him, slashing his leg open causing a laceration down to the bone and causing multiple fractures.
The suit is alleging IDC negligently failed to provide a safe workplace and is seeking exemplary damages.
The plaintiff is represented by Jim S. Adler & Associates.
Case No. 2025-48331
***
A lawsuit against Wyndham Hotels claims a woman slipped while coming out of spa.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Maria Ortiz filed the suit on July 11.
According to the lawsuit, on July 21, 2023, the plaintiff slipped and fell as she stepped out of the in-room spa due to negligent maintenance.
The plaintiff is suing for her mental anguish, impairment, disfigurement and medical expenses.
The Ivey Law Firm in Houston represents her.
Case No. 2025-48292