HOUSTON - The family of the late Carla Maria Romero has filed a dram shop suit against the establishments that allegedly over-served her.
The suit was filed Feb. 9 in Harris County District Court and seeks more than $1 million in damages. The defendants named in the suit include 93 Til Infinity, Anvil Bar & Refuge and HFFW Concepts.
According to the lawsuit, on Oct. 7, 2025, Romero visited 93 Til and was provided alcoholic beverages. She then traveled to Anvil Bar and consumed more alcoholic beverages.
After leaving the bar, Romero was involved in a fatal collision on I-69 near the Kirby exit just after midnight. She was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hermann, where she was pronounced dead.
A toxicology report found that her blood alcohol level was .211, nearly triple the legal limit.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of continuing to serve Romero alcoholic beverages when it “was apparent” that she was “obviously intoxicated to the extent that she posed a clear and present danger to herself and others.”
The plaintiffs are alleging wrongful death and gross negligence.
On top of exemplary damages, they seek damages for Romero’s mental anguish, medical expenses and funeral expenses.
Gomel & Associates represents them.
Case No. 2026-08711
X X X
A Walgreen’s shopper is claiming that a floor sign “blew into her” and forced her to the ground.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Angelica Suarez filed suit against Walgreens on Feb. 6 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on March 12, 2025, Suarez was at a Houston Walgreens when an “unsecured and dangerous” floor sign “blew into her” and forced her to the ground, resulting in personal injuries.
Suarez alleges Walgreens negligently failed to warn her of the dangerous condition.
She is seeking damages for her pain, mental anguish, impairment, disfigurement, lost earnings, loss of enjoyment of life and medical expenses.
The Law Office of Shane McClelland in Katy represents her.
Case No. 2026-08419