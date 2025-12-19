HOUSTON - A woman is suing the Sai Management Company after slipping in her own bathroom, claiming that the defendant negligently failed to fix a leaky ceiling.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Tatiana Portillo Garcia filed the suit on Dec. 4 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on May 19, 2024, Garcia slipped on water in her bathroom that had accumulated from a leaky ceiling that the defendant failed to repair, despite promising to do so.
“The dangerous condition was not open and obvious at the time of Plaintiff’s fall,” the suit states. “Water from the ongoing leak accumulated intermittently and unpredictably, and the puddle… was transparent, blended with the bathroom flooring, and not visible to Plaintiff before her fall.”
On top of punitive damages, Garcia is suing for her past and future pain, impairment, mental anguish, disfigurement, and loss of enjoyment of life.
The Pierce Skrabanek law firm in Houston represents her.
Case No. 2025-91307
HOUSTON – A Houston woman is suing a bar for more than $1 million in damages after allegedly falling down unlit stairs.
Claiming premises liability, Victoria Dominguez filed suit against KV Main Limited and Viking Ventures (The Hospitable Viking) on Dec. 4 in Harris County District Court.
According to her lawsuit, on July 29, 2022, Dominguez was at Zenaku, a bar owned and operated by the defendants, when she fell down a staircase.
“Plaintiff did not see the barricade because it was not properly placed and/or the staircase because that area of the bar was unlit,” the suit states, adding that the defendants failed to warn the plaintiff of the dangerous condition.
The plaintiff is suing for her past and future pain, medical expenses, impairment and mental anguish.
Attorneys Alfonso Nevarez and Mariliza Williams of Nevarez Williams in Eagle Pass represent her.
Case No. 2025-91263