AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has proclaimed this week as Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week (LAAW) in Texas, bringing attention to the costs and consequences of lawsuit abuse on the state's civil justice system and its impact on Texas consumers.
“The civil justice system plays a key role in our society to keep our communities safe, resolve disputes, and provide justice for all,” Abbott said in his proclamation. “Unfortunately, abuses of our courts can occur which undermine the legal process and derails justice.”
During the annual LAAW observance, Texans Against Lawsuit Abuse (TALA) is working to highlight how Texas has led the way in civil justice reform, while emphasizing that continued lawsuit abuses must be addressed through vigilance and common-sense reform.
“Lawsuit abuse costs us all as consumers, kills jobs and erodes confidence in our legal system,” said Robert Wood, TALA spokesperson. “We’re grateful for Governor Abbott turning Texans’ attention to Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week. Lawsuit abuse is a critical issue facing our courts, impacting small businesses, and costing everyday Texans in higher costs for goods and services.”
Texans pay an average of $1,725 more for goods and services every year as the cost of lawsuits and massive court awards is passed on to consumers, according to a recent study released by Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse.
The national annual average lawsuit tax is $1,666 per person.
Between 2009 and 2023, Texas led the nation in the number of “nuclear verdicts,” which are court awards exceeding $10 million.
A total of 207 nuclear verdicts were awarded in Texas during that time, totaling more than $45 billion — costs that are often ultimately borne by consumers throughout the state, TALA maintains.
Wood said Texans play a pivotal role in fighting lawsuit abuse, including by being smart legal consumers.
TALA provides practical tips for legal consumers in its Legal Consumer Guide.
“We can all do our part to focus on jobs, not lawsuits, ensuring our courts are used for justice, not greed,” said Wood. “We’re headed into an election year in 2026, and lawsuit reform is on the ballot. We’re encouraging voters to get educated and ask their candidates about their stance on lawsuit abuse in our state.”