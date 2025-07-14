HOUSTON - A disturbance in a parking lot led to stray bullets penetrating the door and walls of a hotel room, resulting in a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Seeking more than $1 million in damages, Tavares Sanches filed suit against Mustang Inn Hospitality on July 3 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, Sanches was staying at the Mustang Inn on June 15 when a disturbance in the parking lot escalated into gunfire.
“Stray bullets penetrated the door and walls of Plaintiff’s room, striking him in the stomach, arm, and leg,” the suit states. “After suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Plaintiff was transported by ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment.
“A bullet remains lodged in his arm, he has developed a severe infection in his abdomen, and his mobility is significantly impaired.”
Sanches claims there was no security presence at the motel and is alleging gross negligence.
He is represented by Roberts Markland and The Joe Stephens Law Firm.
Case No. 2025-46480