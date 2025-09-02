AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is encouraging all Texas schools to implement dedicated time for prayer and the reading of scripture following the enactment of Senate Bill 11 on September 1.
“In Texas classrooms, we want the Word of God opened, the Ten Commandments displayed, and prayers lifted up,” Paxton said in a September 2 press release. “Twisted, radical liberals want to erase truth, dismantle the solid foundation that America’s success and strength were built upon, and erode the moral fabric of our society.
“Our nation was founded on the rock of biblical truth, and I will not stand by while the far-left attempts to push our country into the sinking sand.”
Senate Bill 11, passed by the Texas Legislature this past regular session, allows school boards to adopt policies setting aside time for voluntary prayer and the reading of the Bible or other religious texts. The law requires that the board of trustees for each ISD in Texas take a record vote on whether to adopt a policy to implement these periods no later than six months after September 1. Student participation in these periods requires parental consent.
The bill directs the Office of the Attorney General to defend any school district or charter school that adopts such a policy. In addition, the Attorney General’s office is empowered to recommend best practices for implementation.
For Texas students considering how to best utilize this time, Paxton is encouraging children to begin with the Lord’s Prayer.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has expressed concerns about the law, saying it erases the line between church and state and threatens the constitutional rights of every student and teacher.
“Promoting religious practice in public schools is a blatant violation of the First Amendment and an abuse of government power,” ACLU of Texas engagement coordinator Caro Achar said this spring when the bill was passed. “S.B. 11 could lead to religious coercion or exclusion by pressuring students to participate in religious activities they may not believe in, just to avoid being left out or bullied.
“Texas public schools should be places where all students — regardless of faith or background — can learn, grow, and thrive.”Top of Form