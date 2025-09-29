HOUSTON - A woman who was using her bathroom in the middle of night is claiming a possum fell through her apartment ceiling and landed in her bathtub.
Seeking up to $250,000 in damages, Patricia Powell filed suit against Carmel Creek Property Owner LLC on Sept. 23 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Sept. 25, 2023, Powell woke up in the middle of the night at her apartment to go to the bathroom.
“While in the bathroom and sitting on the bathroom toilet next to the bathtub, Plaintiff heard some scratching in her ceiling and then a loud thud,” the suit states. “A possum had fallen through the bathroom ceiling and into the bathtub!”
Powell asserts her fight or flight were triggered. She leaped from the toilet and ran to close the bathroom door, causing her to trip and hit her face on the corner of the wall.
Powell claims previous repair requests of the bathroom ceiling were not accommodated and is accusing the defendant of negligence.
She is suing for exemplary damages.
Clarke Law represents her.
Case No. 2025-71690
A woman is alleging she had no choice but to traverse a hazardous condition at McDonald’s, causing her to slip and fall.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Raquel Conde filed suit against Raelin Ventures (McDonald’s), McDonald’s Real Estate, McDonald’s USA and Shelwar on Sept. 23 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Dec. 9, 2023, Conde was a customer at McDonald’s. After placing her order, she entered the children’s play area with her family.
“Upon exiting to retrieve her meal, Plaintiff encountered a recently mopped floor that was wet with soapy water and greasy residue directly in front of the play area entrance,” the suit states. “Defendants placed caution cones around the area but failed to provide any safe alternate route or adequately dry the surface.”
Conde claims she “had no choice” but to traverse the “hazardous condition,” causing her to slip and strike her head on a table.
The suit is alleging gross negligence and seeks damages for the plaintiff’s medical expenses, pain, impairment, loss of consortium, mental anguish, disfigurement, loss of household services, mental anguish and fear of future disease.
The Law Offices of Marcos & Associates represents the plaintiff.
Case No. 2025-71769