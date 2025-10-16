MARSHALL - The string of multi-million dollar verdicts levied against Samsung Electronics in East Texas continues, as a jury recently hit the tech giant with a $445 million verdict for patent infringement.
Collision Communications filed suit against Samsung in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Texas – the number one spot for patent litigation in the nation.
According to the complaint, Collision was formed in 2011 and is a telecommunications research and development company that creates and implements proprietary methods for reducing signal interference in networks.
The company is the sole owner of U.S. patents 7,463,703 (the ‘703 patent), 7,920,651 (the ‘651 patent), 8,089,946 (the ‘946 patent), 7,593,492 (the ‘492 patent), 9,814,071 (the ‘071 patent), and 6,947,505 (the ‘505 patent).
The patents-in-suit stem from work at BAE Systems, a multinational defense, security, and aerospace company, which develops solutions for the British and U.S. Armed Forces.
The complaint states that BAE was working on multi-user detection techniques to solve a wide variety of problems in then-existing communications technology, such as increased interference and noise, as noise decreases network quality and bandwidth efficiency.
“The Asserted Patents address how to address this interference to improve overall network efficiency,” the suit states. “The Asserted Patents address many of those hurdles, particularly with respect to interference and noise. Collision itself was created with the goal of developing products and software to implement the Asserted Patents’ technology commercially.”
At trial, the jury found Samsung infringed patents ‘703, ‘651, ‘505 and ‘492 and awarded Collision $445,494,160 in damages.
In its answer, Samsung denied infringing any of the asserted patents.
“Samsung admits that at least some of its consumer electronics products provide 4G, 5G and/or Wi-Fi connectivity, but specifically denies that any of those products infringe any claim of the Asserted Patents,” the answer states.
East Texas juries have already hit Samsung with a $78 million verdict, a $111 million verdict and a $279 million verdict this year – all three verdicts were for patent infringement.
Case No. 2:23-cv-00587-JRG