MARSHALL - AT&T and Pegasus Wireless Innovation have filed a joint motion to dismiss patent litigation over 4G and 5G cellular technology.
Pegasus filed a complaint for patent infringement against AT&T, New Cingular Wireless PCS and Cricket Wireless on March 12 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Texas, Marshall Division.
According to the complaint, the patents in question are fundamental to a variety of core technologies relating to wireless telecommunications and include the following patent numbers: 10,925,079 (079 Patent), 11,569,958 (958 Patent), 10,897,720 (720 Patent), 10,791,530 (530 Patent), and 11,671,218 (218 patent).
The asserted patents were invented by researchers at KT Corporation, a leading provider of mobile voice and data telecommunications, and the first provider in the world to launch a commercially available 5G network.
KT and Pegasus entered into an “Exclusive License Agreement,” and KT transferred to Pegasus all substantial rights, the suit states.
“KT has actively contributed to the development of advanced telecommunications platforms including 4G/LTE and 5G,” the suit states. “Before filing this Complaint, Pegasus repeatedly provided AT&T with notice of the Asserted Patents. Pegasus made a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory offer to AT&T, but AT&T did not respond with a counteroffer.”
Court records show that on Sept. 10 U.S. Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted the parties’ joint motions to stay all deadlines and notices of settlement.
A month later, the parties filed a joint motion to dismiss on Oct. 3, stating that they “have settled all matters in controversy.”
Pegasus was represented by the law firms of Susman Godfrey and Miller Fair Henry.
AT&T, New Cingular Wireless and Cricket Wireless were represented by the law firms of Alston & Bird and The Dacus Firm, P.C.
Case No. 2:25-cv-00290-JRG