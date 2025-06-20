PLANO - Renascent Energy is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly infringing upon a patent for oil and gas well stimulation.
According to its website, Renascent Energy is a technology-focused company focused on proprietary and proven thermal technologies to produce energy from geosystems, primarily via already-existing shale wells.
Renascent is alleging infringement of patent No. 11,834,942, entitled: “Simultaneous Gas-Solid Chemical Stimulation of Hydraulically Fractured Oil Wells and Gas-Condensate Wells in Shale.”
The suit asserts Exxon has and continues to infringe the ’942 Patent by practicing the methods claimed in the patent in the United States.
“Defendant’s inducements include, without limitation and with specific intent to encourage the infringement, by knowingly inducing customers to use the patented method within the United States by directly and through intermediaries, encouraging and permitting customers to use the patented method and instructing such customers how to use the patented method, which Defendant knows or should know infringes at least claim 1 of the ’942 Patent,” the suit states.
Renascent is represented by the law firms of Wagner, Anderson & Bright and Cherry Johnson Siegmund James.
The suit was filed June 12 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Texas, Marshall Division.
Case No. 2:25-cv-00623