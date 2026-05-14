AUSTIN — The State Bar of Texas has released its latest disciplinary actions report, showing that one attorney has been disbarred while two others received suspensions.
On March 6, James Bruce Harris of Wichita Falls was disbarred. An evidentiary panel found that the complainant hired Harris for representation in a criminal matter, paying him $20,000 for the representation, but Harris neglected to perform work on the criminal matter.
Harris also failed to provide the complainant with case information and failed to communicate with him to the extent reasonably necessary to permit him to make informed decisions about the representation. Upon termination of representation, Harris failed to refund unearned fees. Furthermore, Harris failed to respond to the grievance.
He was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and $1,175 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
On February 24, Jason Jakob of San Antonio accepted a five-year fully probated suspension. An evidentiary panel found that he failed to explain the matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit his client to make informed decisions regarding the representation, failed to hold client funds separate from his own property, failed to promptly notify the client of the receipt of funds, failed to promptly deliver client funds that the client was entitled to receive, and failed to keep disputed funds separate until the dispute was resolved.
Jakob agreed to pay $1,236.50 in restitution and $2,500 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
On February 25, Joseph Garza of Dallas agreed to a 12-month probated suspension. An evidentiary panel found that the complainant hired Garza in her capacity as a trustee in a matter involving a revocable living trust.
Garza failed to explain the matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the complainant to make informed decisions regarding the representation. Garza charged and collected an unconscionable fee from the complainant. Garza failed to hold funds belonging to the complainant, acting in her capacity as trustee of the revocable living trust, that were in Garza’s possession in connection with the representation, separate from Garza’s own property.
Upon request by the complainant, Garza failed to promptly render a full accounting regarding the funds. Upon termination of representation, Garza failed to surrender papers and property to which the complainant was entitled and failed to refund advance payments of fees that had not been earned.
He was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution and $7,212.55 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.