AUSTIN - The State Bar of Texas released its latest disciplinary actions for January, showing that three attorneys have received suspensions.
According to the report, Damon Alexander Goff of Austin received a 24-month partially probated suspension related to nine disciplinary complaints filed against him, predominantly by his former clients.
An evidentiary panel found that in seven of the nine disciplinary complaints, Goff failed to keep his clients informed about the status of their legal matters and promptly comply with reasonable requests for information.
Additionally, the panel found Goff failed to properly hold funds and other property belonging to his clients and/or third persons and failed to promptly notify his clients when he received funds, the report states.
In two of the nine disciplinary matters, the panel found that Goff neglected his clients’ legal matters and failed to explain the matters to his clients in a manner that would permit his clients to make informed decisions about their case.
James Brandon Gaines of Lubbock accepted a seven-month fully probated suspension. An investigatory panel found that Gaines failed to withdraw from the client’s legal matter after his physical, mental, or psychological condition materially impaired his fitness to represent the client.
Gaines agreed to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.
Norman H. Ewert of Dallas received an 18-month judgment of fully probated suspension. An evidentiary panel found that on or around September 2021, Ewert was hired by the complainant for representation in a divorce matter.
The complainant paid Ewert at least $2,500 for representation. He neglected the legal matter entrusted to him by failing to perform work on the case and failed to appear for a court hearing scheduled for May 20, 2022, regarding temporary orders, the report states.
Ewert failed to explain the divorce matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the complainant to make informed decisions regarding the representation, the report states.
Upon termination of representation, Ewert failed to refund advance payments of fees that had not been earned. He was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution, $1,620 in attorneys’ fees, and $726.45 in direct expenses.