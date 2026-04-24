WACO — A west Texas jury on Friday found that Riot Platforms did not infringe on Green Revolution Cooling’s patent for cooling electronics at data centers, awarding no damages in the case.
Alleging patent infringement, GRC filed suit against Riot, a bitcoin mining company, on March 22, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for Western Texas, Waco Division.
According to its complaint, GRC was founded in 2009 with a vision to change the way data centers are designed, built, and operated. The company owns U.S. Patent No. 9,992,914, which is entitled “Commonly Submersed Servers with Velocity Augmentation and Partial Recirculation in Tank.”
“With success comes copycats and others who seek to capitalize on GRC’s novel approach to immersion cooling,” the petition states. “Riot is one example. In 2021, more than a decade after GRC launched its immersion cooling systems, Riot deployed infringing immersion cooling technology within its bitcoin mining facilities.”
In its answer, Riot asserted a general denial and argued GRC failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted. Riot also included a counterclaim, seeking a judgment declaring that it is not infringing the ‘914 Patent.
“Absent a declaration of non-infringement, GRC will continue to wrongfully assert the ‘914 Patent against Riot, thereby causing Riot irreparable injury and damage,” the answer states. “A judicial declaration is also reasonably calculated to prevent needless litigation and is necessary to resolve the actual controversy that exists between Riot and GRC and to determine the parties’ respective rights regarding the ‘914 patent.”
When asked if GRC proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Riot is liable for infringing the ‘914 patent, the jury answered “no.”
GRC’s lawsuit was brought by the Dallas law firm of Michelman & Robinson.
Riot is represented by the law firms of Thomas Whitelaw & Kolegraff, Holland & Knight, and Scheef & Stone.
Case No. 6:24-cv-00152-ADA